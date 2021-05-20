OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Down 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $302,610.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00071216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.92 or 0.00451690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00214994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $398.85 or 0.00963808 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

