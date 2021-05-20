Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 4.20.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 90,712 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.