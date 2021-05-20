HC Wainwright Raises CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target to $4.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CASI. BTIG Research began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

