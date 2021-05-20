SVB Leerink Comments on Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Landos Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

