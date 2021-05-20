Commerce Bank Has $5.67 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

DPZ opened at $431.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $447.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

