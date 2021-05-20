Morgan Stanley Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $154.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

NYSE FIS opened at $147.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -819.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

