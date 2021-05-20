BMO Capital Markets Upgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to “Outperform”

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.32 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.