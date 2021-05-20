Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunrun in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,047.51 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,966,013.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,251. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

