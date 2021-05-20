Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

BABA stock opened at $212.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $575.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $45,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

