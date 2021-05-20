Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

