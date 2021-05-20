Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.
Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.
In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
