Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

