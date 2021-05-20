Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Boosted by Analyst

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

VBTX opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Veritex has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,772 over the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

