Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.06.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK opened at $323.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.23. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $156.62 and a 12-month high of $353.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.