Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$4.18 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$683.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$99.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.09 million.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

