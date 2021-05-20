Erste Group Upgrades Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) to Hold

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:DNOPY opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Dino Polska has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71.
About Dino Polska
