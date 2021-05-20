Erste Group Upgrades Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) to Hold

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DNOPY opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Dino Polska has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of products, including fruit and vegetable, dairy, meat, and bakery, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; dry grocery products, beverages, alcohol, and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, such as cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.