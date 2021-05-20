National Grid plc (LON:NG) Increases Dividend to GBX 32.16 Per Share

National Grid plc (LON:NG) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 930.60 ($12.16) on Thursday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock has a market cap of £33.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 903.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 888.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,020.38 ($13.33).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

