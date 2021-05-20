ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.46 million.
Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $28.24 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.
Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.