ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $28.24 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

