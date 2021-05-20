Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 167,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 289,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $281.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

