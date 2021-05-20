Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Trading Up 0.2%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 33,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 61,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOVE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter worth about $4,986,000.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

