Peerplays (PPY) Market Capitalization Tops $302,521.11

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 64.6% against the dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $302,521.11 and approximately $269.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00071099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00464927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00216626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.56 or 0.00962816 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033332 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

