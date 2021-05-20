SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 883.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after acquiring an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after buying an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

