Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after purchasing an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,849,000 after purchasing an additional 73,591 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

