Scotiabank Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$42.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.50 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.59.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,188,517.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

