Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,495 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

