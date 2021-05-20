ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FQAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,645 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

