Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) to Issue Dividend of €0.05 on August 6th

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 126.12 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.94. The firm has a market cap of £35.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

