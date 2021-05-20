Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 171,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.