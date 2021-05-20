Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 2,527 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Curi Capital lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 317.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

GMF stock opened at $129.94 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $146.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.17.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

