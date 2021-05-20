Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $82.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.