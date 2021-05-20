Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $175.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $181.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.24.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.