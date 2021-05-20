Trex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,072 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,912% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 put options.

TREX stock opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Trex by 270.0% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Trex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth about $503,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

