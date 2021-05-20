Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.73.

IOVA stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

