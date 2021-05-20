Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $993,581.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 32.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $993,581.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00073255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00019662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.76 or 0.01124736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00057153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.16 or 0.09428833 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,255,480 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

