PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$46 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

PubMatic stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

