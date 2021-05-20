Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.49.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

NYSE SAND opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.