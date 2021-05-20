SCYNEXIS’s (SCYX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.15.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. As a group, research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

