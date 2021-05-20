Larson Financial Group LLC Has $63,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after buying an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

TFC stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

