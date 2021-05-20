Insider Buying: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Acquires 5,409 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Kevin M. Jones bought 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
