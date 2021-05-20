Insider Buying: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Acquires 5,409 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Kevin M. Jones bought 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

