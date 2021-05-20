Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.76 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $188.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.54. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

