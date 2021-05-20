Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 27,729 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $26,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

