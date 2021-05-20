Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $203.73 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.09.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

