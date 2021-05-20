Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking stock opened at $2,270.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,379.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,200.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.