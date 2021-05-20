Status Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $392.43 million and approximately $59.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.28 or 0.01134724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00057191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.71 or 0.09526044 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

