PayBX (AXPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.28 or 0.01134724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00057191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.71 or 0.09526044 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.