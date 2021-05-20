Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells $50,120.00 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WYNN opened at $126.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.10. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

