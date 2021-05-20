Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 90,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,272.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 744,500 shares in the company, valued at C$432,405.60.

Shares of CVE MRZ opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.65.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

