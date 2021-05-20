Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Announces Earnings Results

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%.
Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.93.
ONTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.
