Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Announces Earnings Results

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Onconova Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

