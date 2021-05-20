IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $400.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.