IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $400.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
