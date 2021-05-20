Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO Sells $57,850.25 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

