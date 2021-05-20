Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 8,252 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.75% of Hamilton Lane worth $35,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,609,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 371,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

